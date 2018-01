KIEV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s 2018 grain harvest is likely to decrease 2 percent from a year ago to 61.1 million tonnes due to a smaller output of wheat, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Wednesday.

Wheat output is likely to decrease to 25.1 million tonnes this year from 26.1 million tonnes in 2017 despite a larger sowing area, the consultancy said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)