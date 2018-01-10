FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UkrAgroConsult forecasts Ukraine 2018 grain harvest to fall 2 pct from 2017
January 10, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UkrAgroConsult forecasts Ukraine 2018 grain harvest to fall 2 pct from 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, table)
    KIEV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2018 grain harvest is
likely to decrease 2 percent from a year ago to 61.1 million
tonnes due to a smaller output of wheat, analyst UkrAgroConsult
said on Wednesday.
    Wheat output is likely to decrease to 25.1 million tonnes
this year from 26.1 million in 2017 despite a larger sowing
area, the consultancy said in a statement.
    "Our basic scenario envisages possible losses of winter
wheat plantings at most at 5-6 percent, or up to 300,000
hectares and a yield at the three-year average," UkrAgroConsult
said. The 300,000 hectare loss is equivalent to about 741,000
acres. 
    UkrAgroConsult said that the area of wheat plantings rose by
around 2 percent and that wheat sprouted at 99.8 percent of the
area.
    
    UKRAINE 2018 GRAIN HARVEST FORECAST    
                   PLANTED AREA     YIELD          HARVEST 
                    (hectares)        (T/ha)       (tonnes)
     Wheat           6,450,000        4.11        25,100,000
     Barley          2,650,000        3.24        8,400,000
     Maize           4,300,000        5.85        25,000,000
     Others          1,050,000        2.50        2,600,000
  Total grains      14,450,000        4.38        61,100,000
 Source: UkrAgroConsult

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)

