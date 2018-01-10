UPDATE 1-UkrAgroConsult forecasts Ukraine 2018 grain harvest to fall 2 pct from 2017

(Adds quotes, table) KIEV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2018 grain harvest is likely to decrease 2 percent from a year ago to 61.1 million tonnes due to a smaller output of wheat, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Wednesday. Wheat output is likely to decrease to 25.1 million tonnes this year from 26.1 million in 2017 despite a larger sowing area, the consultancy said in a statement. "Our basic scenario envisages possible losses of winter wheat plantings at most at 5-6 percent, or up to 300,000 hectares and a yield at the three-year average," UkrAgroConsult said. The 300,000 hectare loss is equivalent to about 741,000 acres. UkrAgroConsult said that the area of wheat plantings rose by around 2 percent and that wheat sprouted at 99.8 percent of the area. UKRAINE 2018 GRAIN HARVEST FORECAST PLANTED AREA YIELD HARVEST (hectares) (T/ha) (tonnes) Wheat 6,450,000 4.11 25,100,000 Barley 2,650,000 3.24 8,400,000 Maize 4,300,000 5.85 25,000,000 Others 1,050,000 2.50 2,600,000 Total grains 14,450,000 4.38 61,100,000 Source: UkrAgroConsult (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)