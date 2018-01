KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Analyst UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut Ukraine’s 2017/18 maize export forecast by 2.6 percent to 19 million tonnes due to a smaller harvest and tight competition from South American countries.

The consultancy revised down its forecast of the 2017 maize harvest to 24.7 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 25 million because of a smaller-than-expected maize yield, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)