Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct
November 7, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a day ago

Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult consultancy on Tuesday revised down its forecast for Ukraine’s 2017 maize harvest to 25.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 26 million tonnes due to a yield decrease caused by a poor weather.

The consultancy said in a statement a smaller harvest would reduce the exportable Ukrainian maize surplus by around 7 percent in the 2017/18 marketing season to 19.7 million to 19.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

