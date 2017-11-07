UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct

(Adds table, details) KIEV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult consultancy on Tuesday lowered its forecast for Ukraine's 2017 maize harvest to 25.5 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes due to a fall in yield caused by poor weather. A smaller harvest would reduce the exportable Ukrainian maize surplus by around 7 percent in the 2017/18 marketing season to 19.7 million to 19.8 million tonnes, UkrAgroConsult said in a statement. Ukraine harvested 26.2 million tonnes of maize in 2016 and the exports totalled 21.2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season. UKRAINE 2017/18 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 2017/18 2016/17 opening stocks (tonnes) 405,000 865,000 area harvested (ha) 4,350,000 4,200,000 yield (T/ha) 5.86 6.24 harvest (tonnes) 25,500,000 26,200,000 supply (tonnes) 25,935,000 27,095,000 exports (tonnes) 19,800,000 21,200,000 demand (tonnes) 25,540,000 26,690,000 ending stocks (tonnes) 395,000 405,000 (UkrAgroConsult) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gopakumar Warrier)