UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct
November 7, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Analyst cuts Ukraine 2017 maize crop forecast by 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, details)
    KIEV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult consultancy on
Tuesday lowered its forecast for Ukraine's 2017 maize harvest to
25.5 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes due to a fall in
yield caused by poor weather.
    A smaller harvest would reduce the exportable Ukrainian
maize surplus by around 7 percent in the 2017/18 marketing
season to 19.7 million to 19.8 million tonnes, UkrAgroConsult
said in a statement.
    Ukraine harvested 26.2 million tonnes of maize in 2016 and
the exports totalled 21.2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season.
    
    UKRAINE 2017/18 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 
    
                              2017/18           2016/17
 opening stocks (tonnes)      405,000           865,000
   area harvested (ha)       4,350,000         4,200,000
      yield (T/ha)             5.86              6.24
    harvest (tonnes)        25,500,000        26,200,000
     supply (tonnes)        25,935,000        27,095,000
    exports (tonnes)        19,800,000        21,200,000
     demand (tonnes)        25,540,000        26,690,000
 ending stocks (tonnes)       395,000           405,000
 (UkrAgroConsult)

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
