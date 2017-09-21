FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 7:56 AM / a month ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 33.6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 300 million euros to 33.6 billion euros ($39.96 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improved liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to Oct. 4.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June last year the ECB reinstated Greek banks’ access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline.

ELA funding to Greek lenders dropped by 3.7 billion euros, or 11 percent, to 30.9 billion euros in August compared to the previous month. ($1 = 0.8408 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

