Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 5.74 bln euros in Oct
#Markets News
November 13, 2017 / 3:28 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 5.74 bln euros in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 5.74 billion euros or 20 percent in October compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 22.75 billion euros ($26.52 billion) from 28.49 billion euros at the end of September, the data showed.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official creditors.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since June last year when the European Central Bank reinstated banks’ access to its cheap funding operations. ($1 = 0.8580 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
