EBRD buys slice of National Bank of Greece covered bond

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it had invested in the first publicly-sold covered bond issued by a Greek bank since Greece’s government returned to international bond markets this year.

The development bank said it had bought 30 million euros out of a total 750 million euros offering by the National Bank of Greece.

The debt, which is backed by collateral, is the first bond by a Greek bank since Greece itself made a high profile return to bond markets in July. (Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)