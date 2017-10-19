FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD buys slice of National Bank of Greece covered bond
October 19, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 days ago

EBRD buys slice of National Bank of Greece covered bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it had invested in the first publicly-sold covered bond issued by a Greek bank since Greece’s government returned to international bond markets this year.

The development bank said it had bought 30 million euros out of a total 750 million euros offering by the National Bank of Greece.

The debt, which is backed by collateral, is the first bond by a Greek bank since Greece itself made a high profile return to bond markets in July. (Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

