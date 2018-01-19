FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit contracts 1.6 pct y/y in November- central bank

    ATHENS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November after a
1.5 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Friday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 5.1 percent after
decreasing by 4.9 percent in October, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 0.9 percent after
a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month.
    
   
 KEY FIGURES   Nov.  Oct.  Sept.  Aug.  July  June  May   April
                                                          
 (in pct y/y)                                             
 Total credit  -1.6  -1.5  -1.5   -1.5  -1.8  -1.8  -1.6  -1.6
 Credit to     -5.1  -4.9  -5.2   -5.0  -5.2  -4.6  -5.0  -5.4
 public                                                   
 sector                                                   
 Credit to     -0.9  -0.9  -0.8   -0.9  -1.2  -1.3  -1.0  -0.9
 business,                                                
 hholds                                                   
 source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
