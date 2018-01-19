Greek credit contracts 1.6 pct y/y in November- central bank

ATHENS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November after a 1.5 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday. Credit extended to the government fell 5.1 percent after decreasing by 4.9 percent in October, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 0.9 percent after a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month. KEY FIGURES Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug. July June May April (in pct y/y) Total credit -1.6 -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 -1.8 -1.8 -1.6 -1.6 Credit to -5.1 -4.9 -5.2 -5.0 -5.2 -4.6 -5.0 -5.4 public sector Credit to -0.9 -0.9 -0.8 -0.9 -1.2 -1.3 -1.0 -0.9 business, hholds source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)