June 23 (Reuters) - The ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Greece's long-term issuer rating to 'Caa2' from 'Caa3' following the conclusion of the second review of Greece's adjustment programme and the release of a tranche of 8.5 billion euros from its international lenders.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to positive from stable. (bit.ly/2s0pSTi) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)