9 days ago
TAP pipeline appoints new country manager for Greece
#Breaking City News
July 26, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 9 days ago

TAP pipeline appoints new country manager for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the end piece of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, has appointed a new country manager for Greece, it said on Wednesday.

TAP, which will bring Azeri gas into Europe by 2020 via Greece and Albania, said Katerina Papalexandri will take over from Rikard Scoufias on Sept. 1.

Papalexandri previously worked for BP, where she has held numerous senior positions since 1998, including senior commercial manager for the Southern Gas Corridor.

BP holds a 20 percent stake in TAP. Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Italy's Snam, Belgium's Fluxys, Spain's Enagas and Axpo are the remaining stakeholders. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

