FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield drops to 2.30 pct
Sections
Featured
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield drops to 2.30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of six-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The paper was sold at a yield of 2.30 percent, down five basis points from a previous sale in early October. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74, up from 1.44 in the previous auction.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is November 3. ($1 = 0.8596 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.