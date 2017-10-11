FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 813 mln euros of 13-week T-bills, yield drops to 1.85 pct
October 11, 2017 / 9:32 AM / in 8 days

Greece sells 813 mln euros of 13-week T-bills, yield drops to 1.85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Greece sold 813 million euros ($960.8 million) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 1.85 percent, down six basis points from 1.91 percent in a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.64, up from 1.36 in the Sept. 13 sale.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is October 13. ($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

