Global green bond issuance rose to $163 bln in 2017-research

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Global green bond issuance rose to $163 billion last year, up 68 percent from 2016, research by Bloomberg New Energy Finance shows

* The market was mainly driven by new corporate debt issuance. Companies from a range of sectors sold green bonds to fund corporate sustainability measures, including development of renewable energy and energy efficiency measures, the report said

* Earlier this month, the Climate Bonds Initiative said global issuance reached $155.5 billion last year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)