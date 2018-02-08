Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia Q4 profit rises 50 pct

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Grupo Financiero Galicia SA posted a net profit of 2.676 bln pesos ($135.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017, up more than 50 percent from 1.772 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Grupo Financiero Galicia, which controls Argentina’s largest domestic bank by loans and deposits Banco Galicia, posted full-year 2017 profit of 8.329 billion pesos, up from 6.018 billion pesos a year earlier.