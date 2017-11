MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico priced the the initial public offering (IPO) of its rail unit GMexico Transportes on Thursday at the low end of expectations, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The long-delayed IPO priced at 31.50 pesos per share, at the bottom of the expected 31.50 and 39 peso range, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Christine Murray)