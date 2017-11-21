FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves first two-drug HIV regimen
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 21, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in a day

U.S. FDA approves first two-drug HIV regimen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the first two-drug regimen to treat HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, aimed at easing the side effects for long-term patients who are on the standard treatment involving three or more drugs.

The treatment, called Juluca, is a fixed-dose tablet that combines two previously approved drugs, dolutegravir and rilpivirine, and is available to patients who have been on a stable regimen for at least six months.

Juluca belongs to GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s majority-owned ViiV Healthcare, in which Pfizer and Shionogi also have small stakes. ViiV’s dolutegravir is part of GSK’s traditional triple-therapy used to control the AIDS virus.

The approval puts GSK ahead of rival Gilead Sciences in the race to market with two-drug combinations for HIV treatments, although uptake could be slow because rilpivirine has the downside that it must be taken with a meal at the same time every day.

The FDA has a February deadline to decide on Gilead’s competing combination.

GSK is also working on a second two-drug combination that will replace rilpivirine with a common off-patent drug called 3TC that could reach the market in the second half of 2019 if clinical trials are successful. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.