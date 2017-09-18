FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinea bauxite miner SMB resumes operations after riots
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 18, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in a month

Guinea bauxite miner SMB resumes operations after riots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Guinea bauxite mining company Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) resumed operations Monday after riots interrupted deliveries at its three sites on Friday, General Manager Frederic Bouzigues told Reuters.

SMB, owned by China’s Winning Shipping Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao, along with UMS International Ltd and the Guinean state, expects to reach full capacity in two to three days, Bouzigues said.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by Edward McAllister and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.