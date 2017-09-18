Guinea bauxite miner SMB resumes operations after riots

CONAKRY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Guinea bauxite mining company Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) resumed operations Monday after riots interrupted deliveries at its three sites on Friday, General Manager Frederic Bouzigues told Reuters.

SMB, owned by China’s Winning Shipping Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao, along with UMS International Ltd and the Guinean state, expects to reach full capacity in two to three days, Bouzigues said.