FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Saudi, UAE banks hold off on Qatar deals; central banks investigate exposure -sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 6, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 months ago

Saudi, UAE banks hold off on Qatar deals; central banks investigate exposure -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Some Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates commercial banks are holding off on doing business with Qatari banks, such as letters of credit, because of the diplomatic rift in the region, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said the banks, which declined to be named, were delaying deals until they received guidance from their central banks on how to handle business with Qatar.

They also said the UAE central bank had asked banks in the country to detail their exposure to Qatari banks, and that the Bahrain central bank had taken a similar step, setting a Thursday deadline to obtain the information.

The UAE central bank did not respond to a request for comment and Bahraini central bank officials could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed air, sea and land transport links with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Celine Aswad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.