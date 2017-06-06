FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Qatar c.bank official: we have huge FX reserves to support riyal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 6, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar c.bank official: we have huge FX reserves to support riyal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 6 (Reuters) - A dip by the Qatari riyal against the U.S. dollar in the spot and forwards markets on Tuesday is due to speculation, and Qatar has huge foreign exchange reserves which it can use to support its currency, a central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, declining to be named under briefing rules, also said the central bank was watching the financial sector very closely and would provide additional liquidity if the market needed it.

The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate fell to 1.86808 percent on Monday, when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The rate rebounded to 1.94968 percent on Tuesday morning, according to the central bank. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.