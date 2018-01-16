UAE to lodge aviation complaint against Qatar at UN agency

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will lodge a complaint against Qatar at the United Nations aviation agency on Tuesday after Qatari fighter jets twice intercepted UAE civilian aircraft during routine flights to Bahrain, a UAE official said.

The UAE will accuse Qatar of violating the Chicago Convention in its complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), UAE General Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi told Reuters. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)