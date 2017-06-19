FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatari FM to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight
June 19, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

Qatari FM to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday that he plans to travel to the United States next week to discuss the impact of a rift with Gulf Arab states on its economy and on the fight against terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed also told journalists in Doha that Qatar was ready to engage in a dialogue with other Gulf parties to resolve the crisis based on clear principles and that Doha still believed a solution was possible through Kuwaiti mediation. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry Kimng)

