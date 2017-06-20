Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave- Qatar Petroleum CEO

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar can stay under a "blockade forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries will not be affected, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday, referring to an economic boycott imposed by several other Arab countries.

CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the Doha-based Al Jazeera network.

Al-Kaabi said his country was still importing all its needs despite the boycott, adding that investors had full confidence in Qatar, with foreign investments in the country's oil and gas industries having reached 250 billion riyal. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)