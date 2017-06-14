FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UN aviation agency to assess Gulf airspace closure, host states in Montreal talks
June 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 2 months ago

UN aviation agency to assess Gulf airspace closure, host states in Montreal talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed airspace to nation amid the worst diplomatic row in the region in years.

The International Civil Aviation Organization said would host talks of ministers and senior officials from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt at its Montreal headquarters on Thursday to help find a "consensus-based solution" that addressed "current regional concerns".

Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Denny Thomas

