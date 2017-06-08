FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
June 8, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region.

"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter. Reuters could not immediately validate the report. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

