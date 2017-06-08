FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Qatar-based Al Jazeera says will keep editorial independence during Gulf dispute
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar-based Al Jazeera says will keep editorial independence during Gulf dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 8 (Reuters) - Doha-based Al Jazeera will stick to a policy of editorial independence amid a regional diplomatic crisis that has isolated Qatar, the news network's acting director-general said on Thursday.

Mostefa Souag dismissed accusations from some Gulf powers that the network was interfering in their affairs through its reports.

"Al Jazeera's editorial policy is going to continue the same regardless of what happens with this event," Souag told Reuters at the network's headquarters. He described the network's policy as independent and professional. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editingh by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.