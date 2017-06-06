Macron tells Qatar Emir important to preserve stability in Gulf - official

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Qatar's emir it was important to preserve stability in the Gulf and that he supported all initiatives to appease tensions that have erupted between Qatar and its Arab neighbours.

In a phone call with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Macron said France remained available to talk to all parties involved, an official at the French president's office said.

Macron also held a separate phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the crisis in the Gulf, the official added. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Leigh Thomas)