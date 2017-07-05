FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, "not blockade" -Qatari FM
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, "not blockade" -Qatari FM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country welcomed any serious effort to solve the crisis with its Arab neighbours through dialogue "not blockade".

Speaking at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also said that what he described as the siege by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Bahrain and Egypt was a "clear aggression and an insult".

Reporting by Sylvia westall and Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.