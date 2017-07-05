Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, "not blockade" -Qatari FM

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country welcomed any serious effort to solve the crisis with its Arab neighbours through dialogue "not blockade".

Speaking at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also said that what he described as the siege by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Bahrain and Egypt was a "clear aggression and an insult".