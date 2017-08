OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbouring countries that had blocked the shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.

Customers may face some delays in deliveries, a Hydro spokesman added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)