2 months ago
Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states
June 9, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".

"The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a 'terror finance watch list' once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact," a Qatari government statement said.

"Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than many of the signatories of the joint statement - a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors." (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

