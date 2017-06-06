FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi foreign minister say Qatar needs to take steps to restore ties
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 2 months ago

Saudi foreign minister say Qatar needs to take steps to restore ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday Qatar needed to take several steps, including ending its support of Palestinian Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, to restore ties with other key Arab states.

"We've decided to take steps to make clear that enough is enough," Adel Al-Jubeir told journalists in Paris. "Nobody wants to hurt Qatar. Qatar has to choose whether it must move in one direction or another direction".

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they would sever all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Al-Jubeir added that Qatar was undermining the Palestinian authority and Egypt in its support of Hamas and the Muslim brotherhood and backing "hostile media". (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva, Larry King)

