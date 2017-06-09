Maersk Line to begin Qatar feeder container shipments from Oman

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Friday it will begin container shipments to Qatar from Oman, avoiding trade restrictions imposed on the Gulf state by Arab countries.

The first feeder shipment - which involves using smaller ships - is expected to depart Salalah, Oman, on June 19 and arrive in Doha on June 25, Maersk Line said.

Maersk Line plans to make such service available every 10 days, but will not accept new bookings for Qatar until further notice, it said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)