2 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan decries isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane', against Islamic values
June 13, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan decries isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane', against Islamic values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the Gulf state were unacceptable.

Erdogan's defence of Qatar, in a parliamentary speech to members of his ruling AK Party, comes after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran - allegations Qatar says are baseless.

Erdogan also said that Saudi Arabia should solve the crisis. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

