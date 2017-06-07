FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Turkish exporters ready to meet Qatar demand for food and water -industry official
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish exporters ready to meet Qatar demand for food and water -industry official

Nevzat Devranoglu

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkish exporters are ready to meet demand for food and water from Qatar, the head of Turkey's main exporting trade body told Reuters on Wednesday, allowing the Gulf state to stave off possible shortages after its biggest suppliers cut ties.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), told Reuters that exporters stood ready to fill the gap after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia cut trade ties with Qatar.

A government official in Qatar earlier told Reuters Doha was talking to Iran and Turkey about securing food and water supplies. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on Monday, charging it with financing militant groups.

Qatar vehemently denies the accusations. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

