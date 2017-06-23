Turkey has no plans to reassess military base in Qatar - minister

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.

Defence Minister Fikri Isik told broadcaster NTV that he had not seen a demand for the base to be shut. "The base in Qatar is both a Turkish base and one that will preserve the security of Qatar and the region," Isik said in an interview.

Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Can Sezer; Writing by Dominic Evans)