2 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan, Saudi leaders discuss efforts to end Qatar tensions - sources
June 22, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Saudi leaders discuss efforts to end Qatar tensions - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

The sources said they spoke by phone on Wednesday evening and stressed their determination to strengthen Turkish-Saudi ties, while Erdogan also congratulated Mohammed bin Salman on his promotion to crown prince.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Macfie

