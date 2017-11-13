Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss Gulf crisis in Kuwait

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will discuss a solution to the five-month dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours during a visit to Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5, saying Qatar supports regional foe Iran and Islamists, a charge Qatar denies.

Erdogan is scheduled on Tuesday to visit Kuwait, which has tried to mediate in the Gulf dispute. On Wednesday he will visit Qatar, which Ankara has supported and where Turkey has a military base. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans)