2 months ago
U.S. military praises Qatar, despite Trump tweet
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military praises Qatar, despite Trump tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday renewed praise of Qatar for hosting U.S. forces and its "enduring commitment to regional security," sticking to a message of reassurance even as President Donald Trump, via Twitter, applauded a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to the Gulf ally.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis declined to answer a question about whether Qatar supported terrorism, the accusation made by Arab states, saying: "I’m not the right person to ask that. I consider them a host to our very important base at al Udeid." (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

