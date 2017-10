Oct 5 (Reuters) - Guy Carpenter & Co Llc, the risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc, appointed Claude Yoder as managing director and global chief innovation and product development officer.

Based in New York, Yoder will report to Rob Bentley, managing director and head of global strategic advisory.

Yoder most recently served as head of Marsh Global Analytics. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)