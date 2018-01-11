FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gambling firm GVC sees 2017 core earnings at top end of its expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
January 11, 2018 / 7:18 AM / 2 days ago

Gambling firm GVC sees 2017 core earnings at top end of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which sealed a deal to buy Ladbrokes Coral last month, said it expects 2017 core earnings to be at the top end of its internal expectations on strong trading in the fourth quarter.

The company, which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said net gaming revenue for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent to 279.5 million euros ($333.9 million).

In December, GVC agreed to buy bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.8371 euros Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.