GVC gaming revenue jumps 17 pct on bwin winnings

March 9 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings, which has agreed to buy Britain’s largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral , said full-year net gaming revenue rose 17 percent, citing gains from the bwin.party businesses it bought in 2015.

GVC, the owner of the Sportingbet, bwin and Foxy Bingo brands, said net gaming revenue for the year ended Dec.31 rose to 925.6 million euros ($1.14 billion) from 794.3 million euros a year ahead. ($1 = 0.8122 euros) ($1 = 0.7246 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)