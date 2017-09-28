FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hain Celestial, activist investor agree on board changes - WSJ
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 5:17 AM / in 21 days

Hain Celestial, activist investor agree on board changes - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital LLC for changes in its board, which could pave the way for a potential sale of the organic food and beverage company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

As per the agreement, Hain will nominate six new directors, while three board members will not seek re-election, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fSO4Pc

Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling will join the board, according to the report.

The maker of Celestial tea and BluePrint juice will also form a group of directors to examine strategic alternatives, WSJ reported.

Hain Celestial and Engaged Capital did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

