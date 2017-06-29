FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Haldex withdraws support for Knorr-Bremse bid
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 29, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a month ago

Haldex withdraws support for Knorr-Bremse bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.

"Based on the feedback from the Competition Authority the Haldex board considers the probability of regulatory approval so low that the board has decided not to assist Knorr-Bremse in the continued competition investigations," Haldex said in a statement.

Knorr-Bremse said on Wednesday it would apply for another extension of its takeover offer for Haldex after the European Commission indicated it was likely to launch an in-depth review of the deal.

Knorr-Bremse in September made a 4.86 billion Swedish crown ($575 million) all-cash bid for the Swedish brake systems rival, reigniting a bidding war by trumping an offer from Germany's ZF . ($1 = 8.4567 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.