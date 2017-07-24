FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
EU regulators to investigate Knorr-Bremse, Haldex deal
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 24, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 13 days ago

EU regulators to investigate Knorr-Bremse, Haldex deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities opened on Monday an in-depth investigation into German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's bid for Swedish peer Haldex, saying the deal would remove a major competitor from market already marked by few players.

The European Commission listed a number of areas where competition would be reduced following the deal, among them in electronic braking systems, air disc brakes, anti-lock braking systems and air treatment systems.

The EU competition enforcer said Knorr-Bremse's offer of concessions had not addressed the concerns and therefore it had not sought feedback from rivals and users, confirming a Reuters story on July 5.

It will decide by Nov. 30 whether to clear or block the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.