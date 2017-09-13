FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss
September 13, 2017 / 6:16 AM / in a month

Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

Stapleton will succeed Jill McDonald who is leaving Halfords to run Marks & Spencer’s clothing business.

Halfords said Jonny Mason will be interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as chief financial officer, with effect from Sept. 22.

Stapleton, currently CEO of Dixons Carphone’s software business, Honeybee, will start on Jan. 15. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

