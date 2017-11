ALMATY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The board of Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets, might consider resuming dividend payments starting from 2018, Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Monday.

Halyk has paid no dividends for 2015 and 2016; it had previously paid out 15-50 percent of net income in dividends, and Shayakhmetova told analysts in a teleconference on Monday that policy remained in place. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)