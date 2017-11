ALMATY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s biggest lender, Halyk Bank, has raised its 2017 net income guidance to over 170 billion tenge (about $513 million), Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Monday.

The bank had previously forecast this year’s net income at more than 150 billion tenge. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)