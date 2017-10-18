UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken profit tops forecast on lending income rise

* Operating profit 5.4 bln SEK vs forecast 5.2 bln

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit slightly above market expectations on Wednesday, boosted by higher than expected income from core lending activities.

Handelsbanken, the first of the major Swedish banks to report its third-quarter results, posted operating earnings of 5.4 billion crowns ($662.5 million) in the quarter, down on a year-ago 5.7 billion figure that was boosted by a one-off gain.

That beat a mean forecast of 5.2 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Having dodged the worst of the financial crisis, Nordic banks have been solid performers in recent years, offering stable business models, strong capital return and low costs.

But with Europe recovering and growing worries that housing markets in Sweden and Norway are cooling, some analysts are beginning to question whether the premium at which they trade relative to their European peers is still justified.

The Swedish central bank, as well as other institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, has long warned that Swedish households are too heavily indebted and that a potential bubble would be very costly.

Handelsbanken said income from core lending activities came in at 7.6 billion crowns for the quarter, up 4 percent from the previous quarter due to higher volumes and lower funding costs, beating the 7.4 billion seen by analysts.

Rivals Swedbank, Nordea and SEB all report third-quarter results next week. ($1 = 8.1511 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Niklas Pollard and Stephen Coates)