STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken reported second-quarter operating profit above forecast on Tuesday as both interest income and loan losses came in better than expected.

Operating profit in the quarter fell marginally to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($637 million) compared to a year-ago 5.28 billion, beating a mean forecast of 5.00 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.2568 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)