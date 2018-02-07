FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 6:23 AM / a day ago

Handelsbanken Q4 profit hit by loan losses, to pay extra dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating earnings below market expectations on Wednesday as a jump in loan losses stemming from two overseas exposure weighed.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.00 billion Swedish crowns ($629 million) from a year-ago 4.70 billion, lagging a mean forecast for 5.85 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Loan losses rose to 1.08 billion crowns from 832 million last year, higher than the expected 384 million crowns. The losses came primarily from two exposures, one in Britain and one in Denmark.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 5.50 crowns per share and an extra dividend of 2.00 crowns, higher than the total expected dividend of 6.51 per share seen by analysts. ($1 = 7.9438 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.